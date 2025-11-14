Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres in NY, discusses global challenges

Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres in NY, discusses global challenges

Jaishankar said he thanked Guterres for clear and consistent support for India's growth and development and he looks forward to welcoming the UN Chief in India

S Jaishankar, UN chief Guterres
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres | Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres here and said he valued the UN chief's assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism and also thanked him for consistent support for India's growth.

Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots, Jaishankar said in a post on social media on Thursday (local time).

Jaishankar met Guterres in the UN headquarters and was accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Jaishankar said he thanked Guterres for clear and consistent support for India's growth and development and he looks forward to welcoming the UN Chief in India.

Jaishankar was in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting where he had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held bilateral meetings with other global counterparts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :S JaishankarUN chiefUnited Nations

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

