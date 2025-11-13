Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Prez Murmu leads Indian diaspora in Botswana to honour Delhi blast victims

Prez Murmu leads Indian diaspora in Botswana to honour Delhi blast victims

A high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed at least 13 lives

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
President Murmu, during her interaction with the members of the Indian diaspora on the last day of her three-day State Visit, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished for a quick recovery of the inj
Press Trust of India Gaborone (Botswana)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday led the Indian community Botswana to pay condolences to the victims of the recent blast in Delhi.

A high-intensity blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed at least 13 lives.

President Murmu, during her interaction with the members of the Indian diaspora on the last day of her three-day State Visit, expressed her heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished for a quick recovery of the injured.

After the National Anthem and an introductory welcome by Indian High Commissioner to Botswana, Bharath Kumar Kuthati, Murmu asked the members of the Indian community in the hall to pay respect to the departed souls. The gathering stood up and remained silent for a minute.

The Indian community in Botswana is about 10,000 strong and engaged in sectors such as education, health, diamond processing and some other trades.

The Indian community's achievements are a source of pride for India and their success enhances India's prestige, Murmu said and urged the gathering to continue contributing to Botswana's progress and strengthen the relationship with India.

Saying she felt like India in Botswana after meeting the Indian diaspora here, Murmu asked them to keep their bonds with their motherland strong.

The president said she and her Botswanan counterpart Duma Gideon Boko, during their bilateral meetings over the last two days, have decided to enhance mutual cooperation in health, renewable energy and a variety of other areas.

She said India is going through a transformation to become a developed nation by 2047 (Viksit Bharat 2047) and cited government initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Make in India and Swachh Bharat (Clean India) that are taking India to greater heights.

Murmu said she has been informed that the Indian community in Botswana undertakes a number of social service works, including holding health camps and providing education services for the needy, and termed it as praiseworthy.

This is the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Murmu said while appreciating the Indians here.

The president arrived in capital Gaborone on Tuesday after a four-day State Visit to Angola.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids

Army's Op 'Akhand Prahar' showcases strength of integrated combat power

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian, Saudi counterparts on sidelines of G7 FMM

Jaishankar attends G7 FMM outreach session, puts forth India's perspective

Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndiaSouth AfricaPresident of India

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story