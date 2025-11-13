Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids

White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids

Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered

Jammu Security, Security
The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Valley in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said.

The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations, they said.

Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and Kashmir terror attackJammu and KashmirTerrorsim

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

