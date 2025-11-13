White-collar terror module: Counter Intelligence Kashmir carries out raids

The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday carried out raids at several locations across the Valley in connection with the "white-collar terror module" and the recent blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials said.

The raids are currently being carried out by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) at 13 locations, they said.

Around 15 people have been detained for questioning, and several digital devices and incriminating materials have been recovered, the officials said.

Further details are awaited, they added.