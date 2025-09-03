Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Russia in talks for delivery of additional S-400 missile systems

India, Russia in talks for delivery of additional S-400 missile systems

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which New Delhi says it needs to counter a threat from China

Defence, S-400

Moscow is expected to deliver units of the final two S-400 systems to India in 2026 and 2027 Photo: ANI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Moscow and New Delhi are negotiating increased deliveries of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India, TASS news agency cited a senior Russian defence export official as saying late on Tuesday.

"India already has our S-400 system," TASS quoted Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, as saying.

"There is potential to expand our cooperation in this area as well. That means new deliveries. For now, we are in the negotiation stage."

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 Triumf long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which New Delhi says it needs to counter a threat from China.

 

But deliveries of the systems have been delayed several times. Moscow is expected to deliver units of the final two S-400 systems to India in 2026 and 2027.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

US holds back China trade threats as it weighs Russia sanctions

US President Donald Trump

Trump sent India back toward Russia, closer to China: ex-US NSA John Bolton

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Vladimir Putin

Xi, Putin meet in Beijing to reaffirm 'old friend' ties amid US tariffs

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un crosses into China by train to attend parade with Xi, Putin

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi concludes Japan-China visit, stresses India's stance at SCO Summit

India's Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin on Monday that India and Russia stood side by side even in difficult times after the Kremlin leader called the Indian prime minister his "dear friend" on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published on Wednesday that India did not bow to the demands by the United States to stop purchasing resources from Russia and that Moscow "appreciated" that.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia accounted for 36 per cent of India's arms imports between 2020-2024, with France providing 33 per cent and Israel 13 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India, Singapore to sign 5 pacts during PM Lawrence Wong's three-day visit

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to arrive in India today on three-day visit

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Trump sidelined India to do family business with Pakistan: Ex-Biden adviser

Scott Bessent, right, with US President Donald Trump

Two great countries will get this solved: Bessent on India-US trade ties

India's aid for Afghanistan

India extends aid to Afghanistan after massive earthquakes kill over 800

Topics : Russia India-Russia ties India Russia S-400 missile systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon