Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Aim to elevate cooperation with India: Putin ahead of visit to New Delhi

Aim to elevate cooperation with India: Putin ahead of visit to New Delhi

Putin's remarks come ahead of his visit to India from December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo:PTI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow aims to "elevate cooperation" with India and China to a "qualitatively new level."

Putin's remarks come ahead of his visit to India from December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Putin said that the objective of the numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and other sectors is to elevate the ties with Beijing and New Delhi.

"We aim to elevate cooperation with the People's Republic of China and the Republic of India to a qualitatively new level by strengthening its technological component. This is the objective of numerous joint projects in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and other sectors," he said.

Putin further said that he has established substantive dialogue on economic issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping and look to continue the same with PM Modi during his visit.

"We have established a substantive dialogue on economic issues with the President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping. We will also discuss these topics in detail during the upcoming visit to India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including increasing imports of Indian goods to our market," he said.

During his India visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said that the sale of additional S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missiles could be on the agenda during the visit.

"Highly on the agenda and this could be discussed. Our military industry is working pretty well. Russian arms 36 % in Indian armed forces and hopefully will continue," Peskov said.

Russia also hopes to discuss the possibility of India acquiring the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter.

"SU- 57 is the best plane in the world. SU57 will be on the agenda," said Peskov

"As far as our cooperation in the defence industry goes, let's remember famous Brahmos missiles. It's not only just production or it's not only acts of buying or selling, it's exchange of high technologies, and it really paves the way for a bright future in this field of cooperation. We're developing quite, quite a variety of very complicated systems. And in this sense, of course, we have capabilities. We are ready to share this with our Indian friends, our experience," he added.

Kremlin Spokesperson Peskov also said that there was the possibility of an agreement on Nuclear energy between India and Russia during the President's vsit.

"There will be an offer for small reactor. Russia possess important tech small and flexible reactor. Russia has real experience in producing small reactors. We're exchanging mutual investments, joint investments and it makes this kind of cooperation even more valuable for our countries, in terms for securing future of this country. We were deeply involved in creating a sector of peaceful nuclear energy in India, in Kudankulam, and so we were hoping for the continuation of this project," Peskov said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India in talks with Israeli firm for world's 1st computerised rifle system

India to induct nuclear-powered submarine soon: Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi

India signs up to procure more Heron MK-II drones after Operation Sindoor

Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Russia expects India's reduced oil imports to recover soon despite US curbs

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia RussiaIndia-Russia tiesRussia

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story