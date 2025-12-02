Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India signs up to procure more Heron MK-II drones after Operation Sindoor

India signs up to procure more Heron MK-II drones after Operation Sindoor

In September, the defence ministry issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the acquisition of 87 MALE drones, with a focus on an indigenous Make in India programme that allows foreign collaboration

drones, millitary, army
The IAI intends not only to supply these advanced systems but also to manufacture them in India. | (Photo: AdobeStock)
Press Trust of India Tel Aviv
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India has signed up to procure additional satellite-linked Heron MK II drones under emergency provisions, aiming to significantly enhance its defence capabilities following their effective use during Operation Sindoor, according to an Israeli defence industry source.

The Heron MK II Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), already in service with the Indian Army and Air Force, will now be incorporated into the Indian Navy, said the source working with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

In September, the defence ministry issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the acquisition of 87 MALE drones, with a focus on an indigenous Make in India programme that allows foreign collaboration.

"For us, India is a major customer," the unnamed IAI official said. "Our partnership spans over three decades and generations of systems."  After Operation Sindoor, all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces have selected the Heron MK II for emergency procurement, the official stated, but did not disclose the numbers.

"We are very proud that all three branches decided to purchase and operate the Heron Mark II," he said.

The Heron MK II is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance or MALE UAV capable of reaching an altitude of 35,000 feet and remaining in the air for 45 consecutive hours. It is operated by the Israeli Air Force and over 20 other entities globally.

Regarding the 'Make in India' initiative, the IAI official said, We are fully aware of 'Make in India' and are collaborating closely with our local partners to meet those requirements.

He added that one of these partners is HAL, while another is Elcom.

The IAI intends not only to supply these advanced systems but also to manufacture them in India.

"What we want to do is to manufacture the systems in India. So it will be an Indian version of the Heron," he said. This ambitious vision includes a significant push for technology transfer and an aim for upwards of 60 per cent indigenous Indian manufacturing content.

"One of the main lessons of the 1973 war was that our intelligence was purely on a second-hand basis," he said, adding that the urgent need for continuous, real-time aerial intelligence led to the creation of the Scoutthe world's first-ever operational UAV in the late 1970s.

The UAVs have now evolved from simple surveillance tools to the "Queen of the battlefield," operating thousands of kilometres away, providing multi-sensor capabilities, and even playing a major role against enemy air defences, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units

Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Russia expects India's reduced oil imports to recover soon despite US curbs

India's economic rise will be shaped 'at, from and by the sea': Navy chief

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Topics :drone industryDefence planDefence ministryOperation Sindoor

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story