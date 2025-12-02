Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on December 4 for two-day visit

Vladimir Putin, Putin
The police sources said all agencies involved in the security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, multiple security agencies have been placed on high alert with authorities preparing an extensive security grid covering his route and engagements in the national capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on December 4 for two-day visit.

Though the Russian president's detailed itinerary has been finalised, the exact details of his stay, including the location where he will be lodged, have been withheld due to stringent security requirements.

The police sources said all agencies involved in the security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit.

"From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time," a source said.

The source also said that top-ranking officers of Delhi Police will oversee the security arrangement -- from traffic management to the sanitisation of areas that the Russian president may visit during his stay.

"According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitized well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters," he added.

The sources also said more than 50 personnel from Russia's advance security and protocol teams will be in the capital soon and they will conduct detail inspections of planned routes, potential stopovers, venues to be visited and the overall security architecture.

"During the two days, Delhi will witness a multi-layered security ring involving the Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security team. Specialised units, including SWAT teams, anti-terror squads and quick reaction teams, will be stationed at strategic points across the capital. Drone monitoring, CCTV surveillance and technical intelligence systems will also be deployed to ensure real-time situational awareness," said the source.

Nothing is being left to chance, a police officer said requesting anonymity.

Traffic diversions, restricted zones and pedestrian limitations are expected around key areas, though officials said announcements will be made in advance to minimise disruptions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India to induct nuclear-powered submarine soon: Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi

Navy threat of offensive action key to Pak's ceasefire plea: Vice Admiral

India's economic rise will be shaped 'at, from and by the sea': Navy chief

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Premium

DRDO to streamline start-up engagement for stronger defence R&D: MoD

Topics :Vladimir PutinIndia NewsIndia RussiaDelhi

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story