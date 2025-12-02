Delhi on high alert ahead of Russian President Putin's India visit

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, multiple security agencies have been placed on high alert with authorities preparing an extensive security grid covering his route and engagements in the national capital, official sources said on Tuesday.

Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on December 4 for two-day visit.

Though the Russian president's detailed itinerary has been finalised, the exact details of his stay, including the location where he will be lodged, have been withheld due to stringent security requirements.

The police sources said all agencies involved in the security arrangements have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the high-profile visit.

"From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time," a source said. The source also said that top-ranking officers of Delhi Police will oversee the security arrangement -- from traffic management to the sanitisation of areas that the Russian president may visit during his stay. "According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitized well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters," he added. The sources also said more than 50 personnel from Russia's advance security and protocol teams will be in the capital soon and they will conduct detail inspections of planned routes, potential stopovers, venues to be visited and the overall security architecture.