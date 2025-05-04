Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air Chief meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

Air Chief meets PM Modi amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack

The meeting came less than 24 hours after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi apprised the prime minister on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes

AP Singh
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 04 2025
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation arising out of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting came less than 24 hours after Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi apprised the prime minister on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

The Air chief held a meeting with PM Modi, sources said without giving further details. There is no official word on the Modi-Singh meeting yet.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike. 

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi on last Tuesday gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

A day after the attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. 

In fresh punitive measures, India imposed a complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect on the grounds of national security and public policy.

New Delhi also suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi Pahalgam attack Indian Air Force

May 04 2025

