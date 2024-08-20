Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan launches live-fire missile drills as China ramps up military threats

The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan

Taiwan's military launched surface-to-air missiles in live-fire drills.
AP Jiupeng (Taiwan)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Taiwan's military launched surface-to-air missiles in live-fire drills conducted Tuesday in response to growing military pressure from China.

The exercises took place at the Jiupeng Military Base in a remote area in southern Taiwan. Among the missiles launched were Taiwan's domestically made Sky Bow III anti-ballistic missiles along with the US-made Patriot PAC II and surface-to-air Standard missiles.

China claims the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary and ramped up its military threat in recent years.

Beijing in particular dislikes Taiwan's new President Lai Ching-te, who took office earlier this year and whom Beijing has called a separatist.

Taipei has boosted its deterrence capabilities in response. Missiles, both domestically built and US-made, are key to its defence strategy.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said all the missiles launched Tuesday hit their targets.

This shows our training is very strict and solid, he said.

Beijing did not immediately react to Taiwan's drill. China sends military jets and vessels near Taiwan frequently in what critics call an intimidation tactic.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said early Tuesday it spotted five Chinese military jets and 11 ships close to its shores over the previous 24 hours. One aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial demarcation zone between the two sides.

While its military is dwarfed by China's, Taiwan has bought high-tech weaponry from the United States, revitalised its domestic arms industry and extended the length of mandatory military service from four months to one year.

The US is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and considers all threats to the island as a matter of great concern.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

