India seen as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

Asserting that India is engaging the world with renewed vigour to find solutions to global challenges, including climate change or taking a principled stand against international terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the country is seen as a reliable 'Vishwa Bandhu' in a fast-changing and conflict-ridden world. Addressing officer trainees of the Indian Foreign Service (2023 batch), who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she asked them to always be there for fellow Indians abroad. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In my recent visits abroad, I have seen for myself, the immense goodwill generated by our development partnership projects, in the field of infrastructure, education, health and agriculture; particularly in countries of the Global South," Murmu said.

There is also tremendous interest in Indian soft power, including films, Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian art, crafts, dance and music, she said.

"I have also sensed that our friends and partners abroad now have very high expectations from us, which we must deliver on. This is where your role becomes crucial. You must engage constructively with a wide range of stakeholders in your host country, including the business and scientific community, cultural representatives and the media," the President said.

Equally importantly, "you have to carefully cultivate and promote the crucial role played by the vibrant Indian Diaspora", she said.

More From This Section

Murmu said, in her meetings with the Indian diaspora while travelling abroad, she has been impressed by their many achievements and their enthusiasm to connect and contribute to their motherland.

"Please remember that in times of distress, the Indian Mission is a second home for Indian nationals abroad and you are their only hope," the President said.

Vande Bharat Mission (COVID), Operation Ganga (Ukraine), Operation Kaveri (Sudan) and Operation Ajay (Israel), where "our diplomats brought millions of Indians back home safely", were exemplary efforts, she said.

"You must continue this proud tradition of always being there for our fellow Indians abroad," Murmu said.

She said the world today is in flux and in many places, "we have war-like situations, humanitarian crises and disorder, with new threats and non-conventional challenges".

Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, and machine learning offer new tools for diplomacy and foreign policy, Murmu said.

However, when it comes to their governance or regulation, there is still uncertainty, as these technological advancements also do not follow geographical borders, she said.

"Hence, we need to be cautious and alert. It will be your job to respond to all these challenges in an effective manner and provide solutions that secure our national interest," the President added.

Murmu asked them to "remember, that you don't just represent the government of India" but "1.4 billion Indians and their hopes and aspirations".

"You represent our diverse and pluralistic culture, you represent the richness of our 5,000 year old civilisation, and you represent a society, that in its essence, is a force for good and for stability in an un-predictable world," she said.

Murmu said foreign policy is not an abstract exercise or elitist pursuit.

"It is an extension of domestic policies, aimed at securing a country's political, economic and security interests, and territorial integrity. Hence, it is your responsibility to not only secure our interests, but also to shape the global agenda, with the overarching strategic objective of achieving Viksit Bharat' by 2047," she said.

"I am certain that a world driven by the Indian ethos of acceptance, harmony and oneness will be a prosperous, peaceful and just world," she added.

Murmu said the officer trainees are entering the world of diplomacy at a very exciting time and hoped that they "keep our Tricolour flying high and our proud traditions alive" wherever they serve.