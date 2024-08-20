India, Singapore discuss bilateral, int'l issues of mutual interest

Secretary East, Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar held a meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Law and Second Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Luke Goh in Delhi on Monday. The two sides held discussions on bilateral, regional and important international issues of mutual interest. Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secy (East) @JaideepMazumder met Permanent Secretary for Law and Second Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Luke Goh in New Delhi today. Discussions covered bilateral, regional and important international issues of mutual interest." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and thanked Singapore for steering ASEAN-India ties in the past three years as Country Coordinator. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Vientiane, Laos.

"Great conversation with dear friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Thank Singapore for steering ASEAN-India relations in the last three years as Country Coordinator. We spoke about creating a new agenda for our bilateral ties. Also appreciated his thoughts on the current geopolitical situation," Jaishankar posted on X.

On June 27, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong delivered a resounding endorsement of India's future prospects following President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament, stating that this is "indeed India's century!" He also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

In a social media post on X, Simon Wong stated, "Attended Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu address to both Houses of Parliament this AM w fellow HOMs. This is indeed India's Century! Singapore looks fwd to taking our excellent bilat rlns to even great heights. Jai Hind!"

More From This Section

Simon Wong, along with his delegation, attended the session and shared moments captured inside the Parliament premises, including a selfie with his fellow diplomats.

President Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament, marking her first presidential address after the formation of the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Notably, the ties between India and Singapore have a history rooted in strong commercial, cultural, and people-to-people links across a millennium, according to the Indian High Commission in Singapore. The relations between the two nations are based on shared values and approaches, economic opportunities, and a convergence of interests on key issues.