Army commander visits LOC, asks troops to be prepared for future challenges

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited units deployed along the Line of Control and reviewed operational preparedness of Forever in Operations division," the Northern Command wrote on X.
The Army commander complimented the troops for their high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to be prepared for future challenges.
He also met formation commanders and jawans during his visit to Batalik in Kargil sector.
