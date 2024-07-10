Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Army commander visits LOC, asks troops to be prepared for future challenges

The Army commander also visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, and paid homage to those who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay

Indian Army tank
Representative image of an Indian Army tank in Kargil, Ladakh. | Image credit: ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi on X)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Wednesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Ladakh and asked troops to be prepared for future challenges.
 
The Army commander also visited the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, and paid homage to those who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay.
 

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army commander northern command accompanied by GOC Fire and Fury corps visited units deployed along the Line of Control and reviewed operational preparedness of Forever in Operations division," the Northern Command wrote on X.
 
The Army commander complimented the troops for their high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to be prepared for future challenges.
 
He also met formation commanders and jawans during his visit to Batalik in Kargil sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

