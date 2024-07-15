Army, police, CRPF use drones to conduct search op after movement in Jammu

After locals reported the sighting of an unidentified person in the Thati area of Akhnoor in Jammu, a joint search operation is being conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu-Kashmir Police, and CRPF here.

The search operations are being done using hi-tech spectrum drones equipped with high-definition cameras that have the ability to capture videos up to several kilometres away.

The officials had already cordoned off the area and were conducting a joint search operation to find the person.

This operation comes after five soldiers lost their lives and eight sustained injuries when a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party of the Army in the Badnota area of Kathua on Monday, July 8.

The attack, which took place in a remote area of the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, is believed to be the latest in a series of terrorist incidents in the region that have been attributed to attempts made by Pakistan to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security measures have been increased, and vehicles are also being inspected on the Jammu-Akhnoor highway as a search operation is being carried out. Jammu Akhnoor Highway has been put on high alert, with tight security checks at every checkpoint.

The region where the ambush happened is part of the old infiltration route along the international border, which the attackers appear to have reactivated, officials said.

The recent terror attacks occurred during the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, which started on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, lasting 52 days. The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake this challenging journey to the holy cave located in the Kashmir Himalayas.