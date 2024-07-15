India set to advance Indo-Pacific agenda at Quad foreign ministers' meeting

After expanding its Eurasian engagements, India aims to advance its Indo-Pacific strategy through a forthcoming meeting of Quad foreign ministers scheduled for late July in Tokyo.

The agenda is set to address China’s expanding naval activities in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, alongside concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, according to a report by The Economic Times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea are expected to take center stage, with possible attention on developments in the Taiwan Strait.

This will mark the first gathering of Quad foreign ministers since September 2023.

Before the meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will attend the India-ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS) foreign ministers’ gathering in Laos, chaired by Laos as the current Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and EAS chair.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar’s upcoming engagements may facilitate his initial meetings with counterparts from the US, Japan, and Australia following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow, which drew criticism from the Biden administration and caused unease in Australia, a close US ally, the report said.

In contrast, Japan has refrained from commenting on Modi’s visit, supporting India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy.

During a recent telephone call, Indian and US National Security Advisors discussed Quad-related activities.

The Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in Tokyo coincides with Japan-US discussions involving foreign and defence ministers. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced plans to upgrade US forces’ command structure in Japan.

During the last Quad foreign ministers' meeting in September 2023, the ministers issued a joint statement endorsing an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific supported by robust institutions. They reaffirmed strong backing for ASEAN's unity and centrality, the ASEAN-led regional framework including the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, and the practical implementation of ASEAN's Indo-Pacific outlook. Additionally, they focused on counter-terrorism initiatives within the Quad, addressing ongoing cross-border threats faced by India.

What is Quad?

The ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’ (QSD), commonly known as the Quad, consists of the US, India, Australia, and Japan. Established in 2007 during the ASEAN meetings, the Quad aims to foster a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Functioning as an informal strategic forum, the Quad represents a coalition of maritime democracies. Its activities include regular meetings, periodic summits, information sharing, and joint military exercises among its members.

The Quad aims to safeguard the strategic sea routes in the Indo-Pacific from military or political interference, with a primary goal of countering Chinese dominance. It serves as a strategic alliance focused on upholding a rules-based global order, ensuring freedom of navigation, and supporting a liberal trading system. Additionally, the coalition seeks to provide alternative debt financing options for nations across the Indo-Pacific region.