Army's northern command sets new level of readiness in multi-domain warfare

During the exercise, troops deployed in the forward areas practised in situations like cyber intrusion, spectrum saturation, electronic jamming, spoofing, and cognitive attacks

defence forces, Indian army
The exercise, over four days, challenged commanders, staff, and troops with futuristic threats in cyber, space, electromagnetic, and cognitive domains | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
A tri-service multi-domain exercise was conducted under the aegis of the Army's northern command headquarters, with new lessons, improved reflexes, and the setting of new benchmarks in preparedness for next-generation conflicts, a defence spokesperson said here on Saturday.

The exercise, over four days, challenged commanders, staff, and troops with futuristic threats in cyber, space, electromagnetic, and cognitive domains, he said.

Central Armed Police Forces, sister services, central government agencies, and private sector players participated jointly, underscoring the importance of an integrated and whole-of-nation approach to the continuously evolving security landscape, the spokesperson added.

He said the participation of indigenous defence industry players set a new benchmark for achieving jointness, aatmanirbarta (self-reliance), and innovation.

During the exercise, troops deployed in the forward areas practised in situations like cyber intrusion, spectrum saturation, electronic jamming, spoofing, and cognitive attacks.

"In modern warfare, the lines are blurring between domains, so we need to leverage niche technology and keep innovating. A whole-of-nation approach is required to protect our territorial integrity and critical assets and also unleash punitive action on the adversary if the situation so demands," Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma said, interacting with the troops.

Initiated by the thoughtful dialogue during "Samvad" held at Mathura on October 4, the exercise demonstrated that readiness for future warfare begins with open minds and seamless teamwork, the spokesperson said.

He further said that the northern command now stands better equipped, united, and prepared to defend against emergent threats with strategic foresight and multi-domain synergy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian ArmyIndian Air ForceCentral Armed Police Forces CAPFCAPF

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

