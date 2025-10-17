Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya meets PM Modi to discuss bilateral ties

Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya meets PM Modi to discuss bilateral ties

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Amarasuriya met Modi at his official residence

India Sri Lanka (Image: X/@narendramodi)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed a range of issues such as development cooperation and the welfare of Indian fishermen with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

Amarasuriya met Modi at his official residence here.

"Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen," Modi said in a post on X.

"As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region," Modi said.

Topics :Narendra ModiExternal Affairs & Defence Security NewsIndia-Sri Lankasri lanka

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

