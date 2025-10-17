Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's defence exports hit record ₹25,000 crore, says Rajnath Singh

India's defence exports hit record ₹25,000 crore, says Rajnath Singh

Singh inaugurated HAL's third production line for the Tejas Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday announced that India's defence exports have touched a record Rs 25,000 crore, marking a massive leap from less than Rs 1,000 crore a few years ago. He said the government has now set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 3 lakh crore in domestic defence manufacturing and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.

In a post shared on X, RMO India said, "Our defence export, which used to be less than 1,000 crore rupees, has now reached a record 25,000 crore rupees. We have now set a target to achieve 3 lakh crore rupees in domestic defence manufacturing and 50,000 crore rupees in defence exports by 2029: Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its growing contribution to India's defence self-reliance, as he attended the maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A and inaugurated new aircraft production lines at HAL's Nashik campus.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister said that it was his first visit to the Nashik facility and praised the enthusiasm of those working there. "It is my first opportunity to visit HAL's Nashik campus, and I could see enthusiasm and pride on the faces of everyone working here. I extend my best wishes to the pilots who flew the LCA Mk1A and SU-30 aircraft," he said.

Singh inaugurated HAL's third production line for the Tejas Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft.

"Today marks the inauguration of HAL's third production line for the Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft. Congratulations to everyone on this occasion. The land of Nashik is historic -- Lord Shiva resides here in the form of Trimbakeshwar. This land is not only one of faith and devotion but has now become a symbol of self-reliance. HAL here stands as a symbol of the nation's defence strength," Singh added.

"When I witnessed the flights of the SU-30, Mk1A, and HTT-40 today, my heart swelled with pride. This is a true example of self-reliance," he further said.

Praising the transformation of the Nashik facility, he said, "Once, this place was known for producing MiG aircraft, but today it has become a modern production hub for Sukhoi jets. HAL has played the role of a strong pillar for India."

The Defence Minister drew a symbolic connection to Nashik's spiritual heritage. Singh said the city embodies the spirit of Lord Shiva. "In this campus, one can see the spirit of Lord Shiva -- on one hand, it represents defence manufacturing, and on the other, it embodies the power to destroy enemies," he said.

LCA Mk1A is an advanced, multi-role fighter jet. The MK1A is the advanced variant of the Tejas, with improved combat avionics and air-to-air refuelling capabilities. The aircraft is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet which is capable of air defence, ground attack, and maritime strike missions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi meets Ethiopian general to boost defence ties

3 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia

Army sets up new NGV logistics hub in Leh to boost high-altitude readiness

Premium

Datanomics: India, Canada look to reset frosty economic relations

India casts doubt after Donald Trump claims its Russia oil buy to end

Topics :Rajnath SinghDefence Exportsdefence firms

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story