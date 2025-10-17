India's defence exports hit record ₹25,000 crore, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday announced that India's defence exports have touched a record Rs 25,000 crore, marking a massive leap from less than Rs 1,000 crore a few years ago. He said the government has now set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 3 lakh crore in domestic defence manufacturing and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.

In a post shared on X, RMO India said, "Our defence export, which used to be less than 1,000 crore rupees, has now reached a record 25,000 crore rupees. We have now set a target to achieve 3 lakh crore rupees in domestic defence manufacturing and 50,000 crore rupees in defence exports by 2029: Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for its growing contribution to India's defence self-reliance, as he attended the maiden flight of the Tejas Mk1A and inaugurated new aircraft production lines at HAL's Nashik campus. Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister said that it was his first visit to the Nashik facility and praised the enthusiasm of those working there. "It is my first opportunity to visit HAL's Nashik campus, and I could see enthusiasm and pride on the faces of everyone working here. I extend my best wishes to the pilots who flew the LCA Mk1A and SU-30 aircraft," he said.

Singh inaugurated HAL's third production line for the Tejas Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft. "Today marks the inauguration of HAL's third production line for the Mk1A and the second production line for the HTT-40 aircraft. Congratulations to everyone on this occasion. The land of Nashik is historic -- Lord Shiva resides here in the form of Trimbakeshwar. This land is not only one of faith and devotion but has now become a symbol of self-reliance. HAL here stands as a symbol of the nation's defence strength," Singh added. "When I witnessed the flights of the SU-30, Mk1A, and HTT-40 today, my heart swelled with pride. This is a true example of self-reliance," he further said.