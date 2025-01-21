As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

On the day Donald Trump officially assumed office as US President, Ukraine announced that it would begin discussions with the Trump administration soon to bring peace to Ukraine. The Indian Express reported that during a virtual interaction with reporters in New Delhi from Kyiv on Monday evening, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy views the US and the Trump administration positively in efforts to end the war, which will mark three years next month. He also said that Ukraine is looking to India to play a role in the process.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's inauguration: What a front-row seat for Jaishankar means "We are looking very positively at the role of the United States and President Trump for ending this war," Yermak reportedly said in response to a question, adding, "We are looking at starting consultations with the new US administration." He also stated that Ukraine is looking to non-Western countries such as India and South Africa, which hold global influence, to play a role in the process. "We will not lose time and immediately start working towards it (after Trump’s inauguration)," Yermak added.

Trump took the oath of office as the 47th US President during an indoor ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Monday. Before Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was inaugurated as the 50th US Vice-President.

"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after we win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled," Trump had promised during a campaign rally in June last year. Recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his welcome for signals from Trump regarding the Ukraine conflict.

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump On India’s possible role, Yermak reportedly said, "India is one of the biggest democracies in the world, and not just regional, but a world leader, and its position can play a big role." He noted that over the past two years, Kyiv and New Delhi have conducted numerous meetings on the peace formula platform, which was proposed in Switzerland.

"I am waiting to continue dialogue with my Indian colleague Ajit Doval (national security adviser) with whom we have worked all this period of time,” he said, adding, "The global goal is to end this war, I am sure the position of India that this war has to end is extremely important, not just by some temporary ceasefire but by bringing peace."

During the discussion, Yermak and UK-based Baroness Helena Kennedy, a Labour member of the House of Lords and a prominent human rights lawyer, focused on the critical humanitarian crisis affecting children in war-torn areas, particularly Ukrainian children who have been forcibly removed from their homes or displaced.

Kennedy, co-chair of the Bring Kids Back Task Force, emphasised the critical issue of Ukrainian children being taken by Russian forces, estimating that between 10,000 and 19,000 children have been removed under the guise of ensuring their safety.

They also urged India to play a role in helping facilitate the return of these children. Yermak emphasised Prime Minister Modi's earlier intervention in rescuing Indian medical students trapped in Ukraine during the war's early stages. He further mentioned that President Zelenskyy had personally discussed this matter with Prime Minister Modi during his 2024 visit to Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy raised the issue with Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Kyiv in August 2024, according to the official, who noted that India had shown readiness to participate in efforts to bring back Ukrainian children. He emphasised India’s considerable influence on Russia, describing it as a key opportunity for India to assist and expressing hope for its involvement in the process. "We count on India's participation," he added.

Yermak shared that the most emotional part of Prime Minister Modi's visit was his time at the memorial honouring children who had lost their lives in the conflict. Prime Minister Modi offered his respects with folded hands and a silent prayer before placing a small toy, a doll, at the memorial, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy placed a teddy bear next to it.