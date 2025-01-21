14 Naxals killed at Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, big blow to Naxalism: Shah

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to the police, a member of the Naxal group, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head, was also killed

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Describing it as "another mighty blow to Naxalism", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said 14 Naxalites were killed in a joint operation by the CRPF, SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

With the resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today, Shah said.

"Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border," Shah wrote on X.

An official said the Maoists were killed in a fresh exchange of fire that took place late Monday and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

