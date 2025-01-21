Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump

Russia-Ukraine war would've never started if I were President: Trump

Trump also said that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato countries must pay 5 per cent of their GDP for its defence budget

Donald Trump, Trump

Talking about the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that he would try and resolve it as quickly as possible. (Photo: PTI)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump while attending the signing ceremony at Oval Office on Monday (local time), said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict would not have happened if he were the President.

Talking about the conflict in Russia and Ukraine, Trump said that he would try and resolve it as quickly as possible.

"We are going to try and get it done as quickly as possible. The war between Ukraine and Russia would have never started if I were the President," he said.

Trump also said that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or Nato countries must pay 5 per cent of their GDP for its defence budget.

 

"Nato has to pay 5 per cent. We are in the Ukraine war by $200 billion more than Nato. It's ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between. And we've spent $ 200 billion more on Ukraine than Nato has spent. And they've got to equalise," he said.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump announces DOGE advisory group, attracting instant lawsuits

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Trump signs order for US to exit WHO, withdraws from Paris Accords again

Elon Musk nazi salute

Musk accused of Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration event

President-elect Donald Trump

Some Asian car and battery makers hit as US President Trump gets to work

Donald Trump

Migrants stranded as thousands of US entry appointments cancelled by Trump

Trump added that Spain's spending was very low.

"Spain is very low," he said.

He added that it was ridiculous because the war affects others more than the US.

"It's ridiculous because it affects them a lot more. We have an ocean in between. They need us. Much more than we need them. We don't need them. Everybody needs us," he said.

Trump faced severe backlash from several German politicians over his recent suggestion that Nato's European members increase their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP, more than double the current target, Euronews reported.

A member of Germany's Social Democrat Party (SPD), Ralf Stegner, called Trump's remarks "delusional and absolutely insane" and stressed that the world does not need more weapons, as reported by Euronews.

Marcus Faber, head of Germany's defence committee, agreed that 5 per cent was excessive, proposing that Nato countries agree on a new target of 3 per cent decided by consensus.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), also criticised Trump for inventing a figure without any basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

Donald Trump

From pardons to Musk's gesture: Key highlights of Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump

After taking office, Trump issues sweeping pardon of 1,500 Jan 6 defendants

Former President Bill Clinton, from right, former Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff and former President Joe Biden listen and President Donald Trump

Trump inauguration highlights: Encounters, awkward moments among rivals

Donald Trump, Trump

Ready to respond if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on Feb 1, says Canada

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon