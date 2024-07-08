Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / At least 2 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J&K

At least 2 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army vehicles in J&K

The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said

army
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathua/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least two soldiers were injured after terrorists opened fire on Army vehicles in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, 150 kilometres from Kathua town, when some Army vehicles were on a routine patrol in the area, they said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Security forces retaliated and an exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and further details are awaited, the officials said.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar hasn't received compensation: Rahul

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation along LoC in J&K

Five Naxals killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Pakistan hands over list of missing defence officials from 1965, 1971 wars

Indian Army ready to face all security challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

Topics :ArmyJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story