Business Standard

Saturday, January 18, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Escaped death by just 20-25 min: Hasina's party shares emotional voice note

Escaped death by just 20-25 min: Hasina's party shares emotional voice note

Ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina breaks down as she recounts fleeing Dhaka with her sister, Rehana, amid protests

Sheikh Hasina

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A voice note from ousted Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina, detailing her narrow escape from an alleged assassination attempt last August, has been circulated online by her Awami League party. The 77-year-old leader, speaking in a trembling voice, attributed her survival to divine intervention and accused her political rivals of conspiring against her life. The voice note has been shared on the party’s Facebook page.
 

Fleeing Dhaka

In the audio clip, Hasina recounts fleeing Dhaka with her sister, Rehana, on August 5, 2024, just minutes before a mob stormed her residence.
 
"Rehana and I survived... We escaped death by just 20-25 minutes. I feel surviving the killings on August 21, surviving the bomb in Kotalipara, or surviving on August 5, 2024, there must be a will of Allah, hand of Allah. Otherwise, I wouldn't have survived this time," she is heard saying in Bangla.
 
 
She expressed gratitude to the almighty for their survival, comparing it to past assassination attempts, including the deadly grenade attack on August 21, 2004, which killed at least 24 people, and the Kotalipara bomb plot of July 2000.

Also Read

Protest, Delhi Protest, Bangladesh Protest, Hindu Protest

Bangladesh moves to drop secularism from Constitution: What we know so far

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladeshi court sentences ex-Army chief, 18 others to 12-yr imprisonment

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Anti-corruption Minister Tulip Siddiq

Sheikh Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq resigns as UK Treasury minister

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury and Anti-corruption Minister Tulip Siddiq

UK PM urged to fire Hasina's niece Tulip Siddiq as Yunus calls for probe

PremiumMuhammad Yunus, Yunus

An open letter to Prof Mohd Yunus: From revenge to responsibility

 

Political accusations

Hasina, who has since been living in exile in Delhi, accused her political opponents of orchestrating her downfall. Wanted in Bangladesh on corruption charges, she suggested her survival indicates a higher purpose for her life. In her emotional message, Hasina lamented the loss of her home and country.
 
"I am suffering, I am without my country, my home, everything has been burned," she is heard saying as her voice breaks down.
 

Extradition request

Bangladesh has formally requested her extradition, though the Indian foreign ministry has acknowledged the request without offering further comments. The bilateral relationship between the two countries has been strained following the political upheaval and attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, which India feels has not been adequately addressed.
 

Hasina's resignation and interim govt

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had resigned amid violent student protests. 
 
Following her departure, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, supported by the military, assumed power. The turbulent period saw significant political clashes and unrest. 

More From This Section

India-Canada, India flag, India's higher commissioner

India's High Commission in London hosts film screening, celebrates cinema

Elon Musk hosts a delegation of Indian business figures at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. The gathering was led by India Global Forum (IGF) Founder Manoj Ladwa

Musk hosts Indian bizmen, says 'open to lowering India-US trade barriers'

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US reaffirm commitment to secure digital connectivity, focus on AI

Odisha, Singapore MoU event, Odisha CM, Singapore President Tharman, Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha, Singapore sign MoU to establish FinTech hub in Bhubaneswar

Quad, modi, Anthony Albanese, Fumio Kishida, joe Biden,

Trump administration to convene Quad foreign ministers meeting on Jan 21

Topics : Sheikh Hasina BS Web Reports India-Bangladesh Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon