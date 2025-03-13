Baloch attack: Pak points finger at Afghanistan, says 'We have evidence'

Pakistan accused India of sponsoring terrorism on Thursday without directly implicating it in the Balochistan train attack that killed 21 passengers.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan at the weekly press briefing was asked several questions about the deadly attack on Tuesday, which led to a hostage situation lasting for more than 24 hours. ALSO READ: 'They chose people and shot them down': Passengers recall Pak train horror

Terrorists were in direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident, he said, adding that Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan to deny the use of its soil for terrorist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) for their attacks against Pakistan.

We urge Afghanistan to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers, of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and cooperate with the government of Pakistan to bring all those who are concerned with this attack, including the real sponsors of terrorism to justice, he said.

When asked about any change of policy because India was blamed in the past for any activity by the BLA, while this time finger was pointed towards Afghanistan, the spokesman said there was no change in the policy.

There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed. India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan. What I was referring to was, in this particular incident, we have evidence of calls being traced to Afghanistan. This is what I said, he responded.

To another question, he said that India has been trying to destabilise its neighbouring countries and running a global assassination campaign.

In our region, unfortunately, we have many forces against peace who do not want to see Pakistan reap the dividends of its unprecedented and sincere efforts in counter-terrorism and in building a peaceful region.

"The latest terrorist attack against Jaffar Express near Sibi Balochistan was also orchestrated and directed by terrorist ring leaders operating from abroad, he said.

Responding to another question, he said that the Indian media is kind of glorifying the BLA which itself reflects the Indian policy, in some ways, if not officially.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan was pursuing a complex and multi-faceted anti-terrorism strategy, which involves military action, intelligence-based operations and diplomatic approach.

To a question, the spokesperson said that there was no change in the deadline for Afghan card holders who have been asked to leave by March 31.

We had a special provision regarding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC). They were also given some extra ordinary relaxation. It was a step that the government of Pakistan took, by allowing them to stay, but it was not an indefinite leave to stay. Now the government has decided that people with ACC should leave the country by March 31. Beyond that, they will be deemed illegal residents in Pakistan, and the law will take its course, he said.

He also said that Pakistan noted recent media reports, claiming a possible ban on Pakistanis from entering the US. So far, we have not been given any indication of such a ban on Pakistani nationals, he said.

The spokesperson said that Ambassador KK Ahsan Wagan, who was detained and denied entry by the US, was on a visit visa and was not eligible for diplomatic immunity.

He said that US authorities informed that he had been held for secondary immigration screening but because of US laws, they did not share the exact reasons or the charges for which he was being put through the secondary screening.