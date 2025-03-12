Why ex-Balochistan CM Akhtar Mengal thinks Pakistan has lost the province

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Akhtar Mengal has declared that the Pakistani state has completely lost its authority over Balochistan as insurgency and unrest in the province continue to escalate. In a strongly worded statement on social media platform X, Mengal, who leads the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), accused successive governments of perpetuating oppression and systematic violence against the Baloch people.

“There is not a single inch of Balochistan left where the government can claim authority,” Mengal wrote, asserting that the state’s policies of repression and exploitation had led to an irreversible situation. “They have lost this war—completely and irreversibly. It is over.”

Our people are silenced or killed: Mengal

Mengal, who was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan in February 2024, resigned from his seat in September, citing the deteriorating security situation and the continued disappearances of Baloch activists. In his resignation letter, the veteran Baloch leader expressed growing disappointment with Islamabad’s handling of the province.

“It has become increasingly clear that our attempts to speak or protest are met with hostility; our people are either silenced, labelled as traitors, or worse, killed,” Mengal wrote in his letter, as reported by Dawn. “Under such circumstances, I find it impossible to continue in this capacity, as my presence here no longer serves any purpose for the people I represent.”

Balochistan: Independence movement, sardari system

Of Pakistan’s four provinces, Balochistan is the largest, most resource-rich, and the most sparsely populated. Since 1948, Baloch nationalists have fought against the Pakistani State for independence. The region has seen multiple uprisings against Pakistani rule, with the latest militant insurgency raging since 2003.

Nationalist groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), accuse the Pakistan government of exploiting the province’s mineral wealth while neglecting its people. Meanwhile, the Pakistan government blames the sardari system in Balochistan for impeding development in the region.

The sardari system is a traditional feudal structure that has long governed Balochistan. At the heart of this system are the sardars, or tribal chiefs, who hold significant power over their communities. Historically, the British supported this tribal system by providing stipends, privileges, and other financial incentives to tribal leaders, ensuring their cooperation and strengthening their control over the region. This dynamic has contributed to a long-standing disconnect between the Baloch people and the central government, according to a Dawn report.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the development of Gwadar Port, a key Chinese-backed infrastructure project, have further intensified grievances. Many Baloch militants view CPEC as another attempt to extract wealth from Balochistan while excluding the local population from its benefits.

Pakistan train hijacking

The security crisis worsened on March 11, when BLA militants hijacked the Quetta-Peshawar Jaffar Express, taking over 100 passengers hostage, including security personnel. The standoff entered its second day on Wednesday, with the hostages still under militant control. This attack marks one of the most significant escalations in the conflict, underscoring the deteriorating security situation in the province.

It’s beyond our control: Mengal warns

In his statement, Mengal blamed all state institutions—the government, political parties, the judiciary, and the military establishment—for bringing Balochistan to the brink.

“Every government has played its role in the systematic genocide of the Baloch people,” he said.

He accused authorities of silencing dissent through disappearances and violence rather than addressing the legitimate concerns of the Baloch people. In his resignation letter to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Mengal lamented that Baloch representatives in parliament were unable to serve their people due to state repression.