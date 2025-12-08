Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan records 4 Chinese aircraft sorties, 7 vessels around territory

Taiwan records 4 Chinese aircraft sorties, 7 vessels around territory

As per the MND, two out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan
2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:29 AM IST
Taiwan recorded the presence of seven PLAN vessels and four sorties by PLA aircraft around its territory on Monday, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

As per the MND, two out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, MND shared that "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, a former US defence official from the Joe Biden administration has expressed support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi following her remarks indicating that Japan might assist in defending Taiwan, labelling Beijing's reaction as "inappropriate", reported the Taipei Times. Ely Ratner, who was the assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to this year, stated that Takaichi's comments about Taiwan merely echoed Japan's official stance on the matter.

On November 7, the Japanese Prime Minister mentioned during a parliamentary meeting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could be considered "a situation threatening Japan's survival", potentially leading to military action, according to the Taipei Times.

Takaichi is believed to be the first Japanese leader in decades to openly propose that a crisis in the Taiwan Strait could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her statement provoked anger in China, which has implemented a range of retaliatory measures aimed at damaging Japan's economy, including issuing warnings against travel to and study in Japan and halting the resumption of Japanese seafood imports. Xue Jian, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, remarked in a now-deleted social media post that Takaichi should be "decapitated".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

