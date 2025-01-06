Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bangladesh releases 95 Indian fishermen in reciprocal repatriation

The Indian Coast Guard released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen including 12 rescued from sunken fishing boat 'Kaushik'

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:43 AM IST
Bangladesh on Sunday handed over to India 95 Indian fishermen while New Delhi released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen.

The process of reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in each other's custody came amid frosty ties between the two countries.

The decision to release the fishermen was announced by New Delhi and Dhaka on Thursday.

The exchange of the fishermen was coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard and the Bangladesh Coast Guard. The Bangladeshi side handed over 95 fishermen and four fishing vessels to the Indian Coast Guard, according to an official statement.

The Indian Coast Guard released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen including 12 rescued from sunken fishing boat "Kaushik", it said.

"Idian fishermen are being handed over to West Bengal State fisheries authorities at South 24 Parganas post repatriation from Bangladesh," the Indian Coast Guard said in the readout.

In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters, it said.

Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances, it added.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

The ties further nosedived last month after the interim government sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

Hasina has been living in India after fleeing Bangladesh in August in the face of massive anti-government protests.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

