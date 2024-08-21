PM Modi Ukraine visit: From agenda to Russia ties, all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's Ukraine visit this week will see New Delhi and Kyiv "share perspectives" on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

PM Modi departed for Poland on Wednesday and will visit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Friday, marking the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister since diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago. PM Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What are the dates of PM Modi's Poland and Ukraine visit?

Before his trip to Ukraine, PM Modi will spend two days in Poland on August 21 and 22. After that, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital on August 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What is PM Modi's Ukraine visit agenda?

In his departure statement, published by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday ahead of PM Modi's visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine, he said, "... I will visit Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine."

Outlining PM Modi's Ukraine agenda, the statement added that he looks forward to building on previous conversations with President Zelenskyy to strengthen bilateral cooperation and discuss peaceful resolutions to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.





PM Modi's statement added: "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

Before PM Modi's visit to Kyiv, India announced on Monday its willingness to contribute to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

India has always advocated for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, explained Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA, during a media briefing.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will be part of the discussions, Lal had said, adding that India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine.





Lal noted that the Modi-Zelenskyy talks are expected to cover the entire range of India-Ukraine relations, including agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties.

When asked about India's interest in Ukraine's reconstruction, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all necessary support and contributions, not only for finding a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.

What does Ukraine hope to gain from PM Modi's visit?

Earlier on Monday, the Office of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a statement: "On August 23, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations."

Moving on to the agenda of PM Modi's Ukraine visit, the statement said, "During the visit, talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. It is also expected that several documents between Ukraine and India will be signed."





In the past, Ukrainian leaders have been critical of India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

In July, PM Modi's two-day visit to Russia prompted President Zelenskyy to criticise PM Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his dacha, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". Zelenskyy had stated, "It is disheartening to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embrace the world's most notorious criminal in Moscow."





In response, India had raised with the Ukrainian Ambassador to India the remarks made by President Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian leaders have also reportedly requested India's help in rebuilding the country's war-torn economy. PM Modi had also held talks with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia.

What does this mean for India-Russia ties?

PM Modi's Ukraine visit follows his high-profile trip to Moscow, which drew criticism from the United States (US) and other Western nations.

During PM Modi's two-day visit to Russia last month, a deadly strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv occurred, prompting him to express his horror to Russian President Putin over the deaths of innocent children and to call for a resolution to the conflict.

During the previously mentioned media briefing, Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA, had noted that India has independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine.

"India has substantive and independent ties with both Russia and Ukraine, and these partnerships stand on their own," said Lal. The visit will build on ongoing engagement between India and Ukraine, he added.

"I would like to emphasise that this is not a zero-sum game. The Prime Minister also visited Russia, and many ideas were discussed," Lal said.

"These are independent and broad ties, and naturally, the ongoing conflict will be part of the discussions," he added.





He also declined to speculate on the outcome of the talks between Modi and Zelenskyy.

"India has maintained a clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue are the means to resolve this conflict and achieve enduring peace," Lal said.

"Dialogue is essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through options acceptable to both parties, and it must be a negotiated settlement. India continues to engage with all stakeholders," he emphasised.

"PM Modi has stated that this is not the time for war. Solutions cannot be found on the battlefield. This is a clear and consistent position that India has taken, and we believe that a vast majority of countries share this view," Lal said.

Regarding the ongoing war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India has consistently urged Ukraine and Russia to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine also takes place amid Kyiv's new military offensive into Russian territory.

While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, countries like India and China have continued to maintain trade relations with Russia.

India has also not directly blamed Russia for the conflict.

Meanwhile, the US has expressed concerns about India's relationship with Russia, particularly as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with New Delhi to counterbalance China's growing influence.

Despite this, India aims to deepen its relationship with the West while maintaining its long-standing ties with Russia.

How will PM Modi reach Ukraine?

PM Modi will travel to Kyiv from Poland by train, a journey expected to take around 10 hours each way, according to sources cited by news agency PTI.

Several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have also traveled to Kyiv by train from a Polish station near the Ukrainian border.

PM Modi's visit to Kyiv will last nearly seven hours.

What is PM Modi's Poland visit agenda?

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "My visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe, and our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further strengthens our relationship."

"I look forward to meeting my friend, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership. I will also engage with the vibrant Indian community in Poland," added PM Modi's statement.





This will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Poland since Morarji Desai's trip in 1979. Before that, both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had visited the country.

Poland, once a close ally of the Soviet Union as part of the Warsaw Pact, saw its relations with India cool after the fall of Communism as Warsaw shifted its focus towards closer ties with the US. Although bilateral relations have been maintained, they have not returned to the levels seen before 1979.

A government source, noting that "dormant ties" resulted from both countries having "different priorities," recently told ThePrint that New Delhi hopes PM Modi's visit will revitalise India-Poland relations and "elevate bilateral ties to a new level".

Earlier this year, India also appointed a Defence Attaché to Poland after decades. Reports indicate that Poland's significant manufacturing base and ongoing military modernisation are of particular interest to New Delhi, especially concerning potential collaborations.

According to ThePrint's report, Poland, a key supporter of Ukraine, is currently undergoing substantial military modernisation. As such, India views this as an opportunity to learn from Poland's defence strategies and manufacturing policies.

(With input from Reuters and Press Trust of India)