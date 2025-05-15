Bangladesh's ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's son Joy takes US citizenship: Report

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has reportedly acquired a United States passport. He took the US citizenship oath in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday, Bangladesh Pratidin reported.

"Sajeeb Wazed Joy took the oath of US citizenship at the US Citizenship Centre in Washington, DC and received his citizenship certificate on Saturday. After receiving the certificate, he also applied for a passport", the daily Bangladesh Pratidin reported.

"A total of 22 individuals from various countries participated in the oath-taking ceremony. Among them, three were Bangladeshi origin, including Joy. He brought a lawyer with him. Among the three Bangladeshis, Joy was the second, who has taken the oath", it added.

Muhammad Ali Arafat, an Awami League leader and former State Minister for Information, said, "Since Sajeeb Wazed Joy's Bangladeshi passport, which he used to travel with, was illegally revoked by Yunus's illegitimate government. Under this circumstance, he had to obtain a US passport".

Arafat said that a green card does not allow a person to travel outside the US, and Sajeeb Wazed Joy needed a passport to travel outside the US.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in a student-led uprising in August last year. Hasina fled to India an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Earlier on May 10, the Bangladesh interim government banned the Awami League, the oldest political party in the country. The press release said that the decision was made to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

"The Advisory Council meeting discussed the need to protect the country's security and sovereignty, the security of the leaders and activists of the July Movement, and the protection of the plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal until the trial of the Bangladesh Awami League and its leaders is completed A decision has been taken to ban all activities of the Awami League, including in cyberspace, under the Anti-Terrorism Act," the statement said.