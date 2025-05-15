Encounter breaks out in Awantipora, second clash in Kashmir in 48 hours

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora on Thursday.

Kashmir Zone Police shared the information on X and said, "Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job."

The encounter is the second such in the last 48 hours. Earlier, on 13 May, three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district . Operation Keller was carried out based on intelligence input. Taking to X, the Indian Army wrote, "On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists (sic)."

11 military personnel killed, claims Pakistan On 13 May, Pakistan claimed that 11 of its military personnel were killed and 78 others were injured during the recent military confrontation, news agency PTI reported. The Pakistani military, in a statement, also claimed that as many as 40 civilians were killed and 121 were injured when India launched Operation Sindoor. On 13 May, Jammu and Kashmir Police also released images of the three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh.

Operation Sindoor

On the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, Indian armed forces launched coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following the missile strikes, tensions escalated between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as diplomatic ties between the two were also worsening. Pakistan also resorted to heavy shelling in border areas across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of at least 16 civilians.

The fiery exchange continued for at least four days before the two neighbours agreed to an understanding and stopped all firing and military action.