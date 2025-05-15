India makes significant pledges at UN peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin

India, which is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, has made key pledges at a peacekeeping ministerial meeting, including a quick reaction force company and one women-led formed police unit (FPU).

India pledged a Quick Reaction Force company, an armed police or mixed armed police unit, one women-led Formed Police Unit and a counter-improvised explosive devices/ explosive ordnance disposal unit as well as a K-9 unit and a SWAT police unit, the UN Department of Peace Operations said in a post on X. "Thank you India for your support", UN peacekeeping said.

The United Nations peacekeeping ministerial 2025 concluded in Berlin, Germany Wednesday. More than 130 member states and international partners over a thousand participants in total came together to reaffirm their support for UN peacekeeping and to announce concrete pledges aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and adaptability of peace operations in the face of evolving global challenges. A total of 74 member states made pledges.

In troubled spots around the world, Blue Helmets can mean the difference between life and death. Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations. And the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today's realities and tomorrow's challenges, United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his opening remarks at the ministerial meeting on Future of Peacekeeping'.

Guterres said that the international community owes it to peacekeepers and the populations they protect to continue strengthening their ability to answer the call to peace and to do so in the face of daunting challenges, such as complex, intertwined and frequently borderless conflicts; growing polarisation and division around the globe; terrorism and transnational crime, which find fertile ground in instability and the ongoing climate crisis that is exacerbating conflict while leaving more of the planet uninhabitable.

Guterres underscored the need for shaping peacekeeping operations that are fit for the future and making peacekeeping operations more adaptable and flexible.

Also Read

Hosted by the Government of Germany, the two-day high-level meeting marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Member State support and help shape the future of UN peacekeeping. The Ministerial focused on the Future of Peacekeeping, reflecting the need for innovative approaches to address complex conflicts, leverage emerging technologies, and address threats such as mis- and disinformation, a press release by UN Peacekeeping said.

Guterres welcomed member states' political statements of support for peacekeeping as well as their pledges of military and police capabilities, new partnerships and technological support. This meeting is also about something more fundamental: the future of peacekeeping itself, Guterres added.

German minister of Foreign Affairs Johann Wadephul said in the statement released by UN Peacekeeping that in an interconnected world, no nation can achieve peace and security for its citizens on its own.

We all agree that setting up strong and effective peacekeeping missions is our joint responsibility. We want to tailor future missions to the exact needs of the host countries and increase their acceptance and effectiveness. This is the way forward in a world in which peacekeeping is more important now than ever before, but where the challenges are greater than at any time in the past, he said.

Key outcomes of the peacekeeping ministerial included 53 member states pledging uniformed capabilities, including 88 military and police units, as well as various critical capabilities, airlift, individual experts, staff officers and individual police officers.

Fifty-nine member states pledged specialised training on critical issues such as peacekeeping-intelligence, protection of civilians, gender and the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse; 18 member states made pledges related to technological advancements and data-driven approaches to improve mission effectiveness.

Thirty-eight member states made pledges to further implement the Women, Peace and Security agenda, including gender-responsive peacekeeping and women in peacekeeping. Sixteen member states pledged capabilities and projects to enhance the safety and security of peacekeepers. Eleven member states made pledges related to the conduct and accountability of peacekeepers and UN peacekeeping's fight against sexual exploitation and abuse.

"This response includes targeted contributions to the Trust Fund for victims and eight member states made pledges to support the UN's strategic communications efforts and contribute resources to strengthen information integrity.

India ranks among the top contributors to UN peacekeeping missions with 5,384 personnel, including 153 women, across 10 missions as of September 2024. Nearly 180 Indian peacekeepers have been killed in action, the highest number by far from any troop-contributing country. India deployed the first all-female FPU to Liberia in 2007.

The Berlin Ministerial is part of a series of high-level meetings aimed at galvanising political support and generating tangible commitments to improve UN peacekeeping. It follows previous Ministerial meetings held in Accra (2023), Seoul (2021), New York (2019) Vancouver (2017) and London (2016). The 2025 Ministerial also coincides with the 80th anniversary of the UN and the 10-year anniversary of the Leaders' Summit on Peacekeeping.