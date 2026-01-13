Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar

India and US held talks on trade and critical minerals, says Jaishankar

The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 11:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday he held talks on trade, critical minerals and energy with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
"Just concluded a good conversation with Secretary Rubio. Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence and energy," he said in a post on social media platform X.
 
India and the United States have set a target of more than doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030, while New Delhi has pledged to buy more US energy and defence equipment to help narrow the trade gap, even as trade talks last year failed to result in a deal.
 
The failure to reach an agreement had pushed the Indian rupee to a record low and spooked investors waiting for progress in two-way negotiations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Trying to increase trust with China: Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi

India, China work to restore military trust amid push for border stability

Premium

A restructured Army: IBGs cleared, 30 other organisational changes approved

India-Canada ties 'catching up', says Indian envoy ahead of Carney's visit

Canada's biggest gold heist: Police say one accused believed to be in India

Topics :S JaishankarUnited StatesUS India relations

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story