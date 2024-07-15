Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Brief gunfight between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Doda district

The operation was launched on a reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon

The firing lasted for a brief period, the sources said, adding the search of the area was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the early morning hours on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
A brief gunfight took place between the security forces and terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
 
A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area.
 

Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

However, security sources said a brief encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Bhagwah forest area around 7.45 pm.
 
The operation was launched on a reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.
 
The firing lasted for a brief period, the sources said, adding the search of the area was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the early morning hours on Tuesday.


First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

