Building ecosystem to produce C-295 components locally: MEA on Spain deal

The Ministry of External Affairs hailed the C-295 aircraft deal between India and Spain, and said the entire ecosystem needed to manufacture and produce these aircraft is now being developed in India.

MEA Secretary West, Tanmaya Lal elaborated on the aircraft deal and highlighted that out of a total of 56 aircraft to be produced, 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus in Vadodara.

"The decision to acquire this aircraft (C-295) was taken a few years back in 2021. The arrangement between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain was reached under which a total of 56 aircraft were to be procured, 16 of these were to be procured in flyaway condition from Airbus Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India," Lal said at a press briefing on Monday.

"The first such aircraft was received last September when the chief of the Indian Air Force received the first aircraft". Lal also informed that the first Made in India aircraft is to be delivered within two years," he added.

The MEA Secy emphasised that the entire ecosystem of producing these components is taking place in India.

He further informed that Prime Minister Modi and President Sanchez held discussions on various aspects of the India-Spain relationship.

"An MoU on cooperation in Railways has been signed, which will look after the maintenance and safety and other training aspects. Many aspects of various, ranging from energy to transport to chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other sectors have been discussed," the MEA Secy noted.

Speaking on the growing trade between the two countries, Lal said, "It is very substantial now, USD 10 billion. Also, the investment by various companies in each other's countries is increasing. So the economic partnership is really going well."

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft will strengthen India-Spain relations as well as 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission.

He said that the late Ratan Tata would have been happy with the inauguration of Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft.

He added that the C-295 aircraft factory reflects the new work culture of New India and highlighted the factory's potential to export aircraft globally, just like metro coaches manufactured in Vadodara are being exported to other countries.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India. Tata Advanced Systems Ltd is responsible for making these 40 aircrafts in India. This facility will be the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

Prime Minister Modi and the Spanish President witnessed cultural performances and greeted people during their roadshow in Vadodara.

During their bilateral talks at the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, the two leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including trade, defence, and technology collaboration. The two leaders shared lunch at the palace, which was constructed in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the former ruler of Baroda.