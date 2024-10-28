Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Seven Indian fishermen died in Pakistani jails since May last year

Out of these, 181 fishermen have already completed their six-month sentence period and their nationality has been confirmed by India, the sources said

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 11:11 PM IST
Seven Indian fishermen have died in Pakistani jails since May last year with the latest case of death being reported three days back, authoritative sources said on Monday.

The total number of Indian fishermen in Pakistan's custody is 209, they said.

Out of these, 181 fishermen have already completed their six-month sentence period and their nationality has been confirmed by India, the sources said.

Their repatriation to India is still awaited. Some of them have been in Pakistan's custody since 2021, they said.

The consular access for 28 fishermen are still awaited from Pakistan, the sources said.

The latest case of death of an Indian fisherman was reported on October 25. He has been identified as Hari, they said.

No further details about him are immediately available.

In September too, another Indian named Serash died of cardiac arrest at a Pakistani jail, the sources said.

While Serash's mortal remains were sent to India on October 11, the body of Hari is yet to be dispatched, they said.

"Since 2023, seven Indian fishermen have died in Pakistan jails. The causes of their deaths were cardiac arrest and complications owing to hypertension," said a source.

In July, India called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence.

"Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," the MEA had said.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

