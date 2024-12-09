Calling all parties to work towards preserving unity: MEA on Syria crisis

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that it is monitoring the situation in Syria and underlined the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

In a statement, MEA called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society.

"We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society" the MEA staement read.

Ministry of External Affairs stated that India's Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community for their safety and security.

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the other nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Russia has granted asylum to Bashar al-Assad and his family, TASS reported citing a Kremlin source. The source confirmed that Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and Russia has granted asylum for them, being driven by "humanitarian considerations."

Earlier on Sunday, the rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country. "The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled," the armed opposition said in a statement.

The rebels even announced that they have entered the capital and taken control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus, CNN reported. The report further cited the Military Operations Command's post on Telegram which read, "We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad."

"To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you," the statement added.

On December 6, the Indian government issued a travel advisory for Syria, strongly advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

The civil war in the country that had remained dormant for a few years has resurfaced and within a span of a few weeks, the Syrian rebel groups have taken over several key cities like Aleppo, Homs and Daraa.