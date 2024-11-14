Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / For first time, sister-brother duo commands warships in Indian Navy

For first time, sister-brother duo commands warships in Indian Navy

The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Draupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea, brother-sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command

Indian navy, deosthalee
Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee | Image: ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For the first time ever in the Indian Navy, sister and brother duo of Commander Prerna Deosthalee and Commander Ishan Deosthalee are commanding two different warships at the same time in the force.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee last year became the first ever female officer to be handed over the command of a warship in the Indian Navy. She is presently commanding the fast attack craft INS Trinkat. Her brother, Commander Ishan Deosthalee has now been given the command of INS Vibhuti which is a Veer-class missile vessel of the Indian Navy.

The vessel Vibhuti was part of the steam past given to President Draupadi Murmu off the coast of Goa in the Arabian Sea.

Both the brother and sister duo are commanding their warships under the Western Command.

The President Droupadi Murmu on November 7 visited the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and witnessed an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy .

In her address, President Murmu praised the Indian Navy's capabilities and strategic reach."The Indian Navy units are deployed across vast areas for extended durations, showcasing their capabilities and strategic influence. Your positive, proactive, and swift actions have saved countless lives at sea. It was a special moment for me when the President of Bulgaria called to express gratitude for rescuing the Bulgarian crew from a hijacked vessel earlier this year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Navy to conduct Sea Vigil-24 coastal defence drill at 'unprecedented scale'

Amid delays, India to receive its 1st guided-missile warship from Russia

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel 'Tarini' arrives in Australia on its first stop

India has effective mechanism to monitor oceans, says Navy chief Tripathi

President Murmu to witness naval operations onboard INS Vikrant today

Topics :Indian NavyNaval WarshipnavyMaritimeDefence news

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story