Brampton Hindu temple attack: Police arrest one more person for violence

As per the statement, police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstration, many of which were captured on video; including individuals using flags and sticks for assault

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Peel Region Police have arrested one more person in connection with a violent altercation that occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, on November 3, the police said on Saturday (local time).

According to an official statement from Peel Region Police, investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024 Peel Regional Police responded to an altercation during a demonstration at a Mandir on The Gore Road in Brampton. As tensions between opposing sides increased, the demonstrations became physical and assaultive, the statement said.

 

As per the statement, police began investigating several offences that occurred during the demonstration, many of which were captured on video; including individuals using flags and sticks to assault people.

One of the individuals has since been identified as 35-year-old Inderjeet Gosal of Brampton. On November 8, he was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date. A Strategic Investigative Team dedicated to investigating incidents of criminality during the November 3 and 4 incidents has since been formed. We would like to remind the public that complex investigations such as these take time and that individuals are arrested as they are identified and in no specific order, the statement read.

Investigators continue to analyze hundreds of videos of the incidents and are working to identify additional suspects involved in criminality and anticipate further arrests, the statement added.

On Saturday, Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament of Canada in a statement condemned the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton that took place on November 3 and criticized politicians for misrepresenting the incident as a Hindu-Sikh issue.

PM Modi in a post on X also condemned the attack.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the "violent disruption" by 'anti-India' elements outside a consular camp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

