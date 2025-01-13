CATS Warrior: HAL completes key test of loyal wingman for deep-strike ops

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) achieved a significant milestone in its flagship Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) programme with the successful completion of the engine ground run of a full-scale demonstrator, CATS-Warrior loyal wingman, on Saturday. HAL announced the achievement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, ahead of Aero India 2025, where the prototype is set to be unveiled.

India's biennial aerospace exhibition, Aero India, will take place at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 10 to 14.

ALSO READ: Still awaiting Tejas from 2010 deal: IAF chief as China tests sixth-gen jet In a post, HAL highlighted the synergy between its research and development centres, noting that the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) handled the aircraft design and integration, the Strategic Electronics Research and Development Centre (SLRDC) provided the indigenous mission computer, and the Engine Division (AERDC) supplied the indigenous power plant. HAL's Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil congratulated the team and urged them to ensure the aircraft's maiden flight at the earliest.

The development comes as the Indian Air Force’s active squadrons have fallen to 31 against the authorised 42, amid an ageing fleet and delayed inductions. The CATS programme could help stabilise the IAF's combat capabilities and mitigate losses until more advanced jets, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Tejas Mk-II, become operational in the next decade. ALSO READ: Tejas Mk-1A to AMCA: Can IAF fix squadron woes or are delays here to stay? The CATS programme represents a leap in unmanned and manned combat aircraft systems and has been under development by the Bengaluru-headquartered defence public sector undertaking (DPSU) for several years. The system envisages the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) as the "mothership" controlling a network of autonomous platforms, including the CATS-Warrior, which is a low-observable unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).The development comes as the Indian Air Force’s active squadrons have fallen to 31 against the authorised 42, amid an ageing fleet and delayed inductions. The CATS programme could help stabilise the IAF's combat capabilities and mitigate losses until more advanced jets, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Tejas Mk-II, become operational in the next decade.

Also Read

CATS Overview and Components

The primary goal is to create advanced aerial platforms that can serve as atmospheric satellites for high-altitude surveillance and conduct autonomous deep-penetration precision strikes from standoff distances, all while minimising risk to life. To achieve these capabilities, HAL’s CATS programme comprises multiple platforms, each tailored for specific roles in combat operations:

CATS-Warrior: A stealth UCAV designed to accompany manned fighter jets on missions as a loyal wingman platform. It can carry Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons (SAAWs) and Next-Generation Close Combat Missiles (NG CCMs) in internal weapon bays to enhance its strike and self-defence capabilities. These drones reportedly possess stealth features, making them difficult for enemy radars and air defence systems to detect. The Warrior drone can execute strikes after penetrating nearly 700 km into enemy territory.

CATS-Hunter: Likely to be an air-launched low-observable cruise missile capable of precision strikes deep inside enemy territory. HAL has reportedly indicated that this system will play a role similar to the SCALP missile integrated with the IAF's Rafale jets. ALSO READ: India likely to seal navy Rafale jet deal next month: Why it's just in time Likely to be an air-launched low-observable cruise missile capable of precision strikes deep inside enemy territory. HAL has reportedly indicated that this system will play a role similar to the SCALP missile integrated with the IAF's Rafale jets.

ALFA-S Swarm Drones: Released from a carrier pod mounted on the mothership, these swarm drones can perform air-to-ground and air-to-air missions, including neutralising enemy air defence systems. A Tejas aircraft can potentially carry three pods (12 drones), while a Su-30MKI can carry up to four pods (16 drones).

CATS-Infinity Pseudo Satellite: The Infinity is an ultra-high-altitude, solar-powered pseudo satellite designed to operate at an altitude of approximately 70,000 feet. With an endurance of 90 days, it bridges the surveillance gap between satellites and UAVs. Equipped with advanced sensors and synthetic aperture radar, its primary role within the HAL CATS programme is to track targets in enemy territory and coordinate missions involving the CATS Warrior. The pseudo satellite can also support 4G and 5G services, strengthening military communication systems.

Strategic Significance

HAL’s CATS aims to advance India's self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence technology and bolster its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. The Warrior, Hunter, and ALFA-S drones will reduce the need for pilots to enter enemy airspace by executing high-risk missions autonomously.

ALSO READ: MoD to reform procurement policy in 6-12 months: Defence Secretary The unveiling of the CATS-Warrior at Aero India 2025 will showcase India’s progress in developing advanced combat aviation systems. HAL is collaborating with key research bodies, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private firms, to meet ambitious targets for CATS development by 2025.

The programme’s long-term goals include deep-strike precision, improved battlefield awareness, and secure communications for enhanced operational efficiency.

In 2021, the DPSU offered a preview of its air-teaming intelligence and autonomous mission concept through the CATS simulator. During Aero India 2021, HAL presented the simulator, which utilised the TEJAS–MAX cockpit as the mothership platform. The display illustrated air-teaming capabilities, showcasing both fully integrated and autonomous wingman platforms, along with drone swarming for mission operations. The setup also featured immersive mission visuals projected on a wide screen, complementing the command and display system at the TEJAS-MAX cockpit.