Centre condemns terror attack on Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur

Two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into people outside the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester and then stabbed them

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism: Jaiswal | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 6:51 AM IST
India on Thursday condemned the deadly terror attack on a synagogue in Britain's Manchester, and said it is yet another grim reminder of the challenge the world is facing from the "evil forces of terrorism".

Two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into people outside the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester and then stabbed them.

New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief.

"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence," he said on X.

"This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action," Jaiswal said.

He said India's thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

