Centre condemns terror attack on Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur

India on Thursday condemned the deadly terror attack on a synagogue in Britain's Manchester, and said it is yet another grim reminder of the challenge the world is facing from the "evil forces of terrorism".
Two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into people outside the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester and then stabbed them.
New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief.
"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence," he said on X.
"This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action," Jaiswal said.
He said India's thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app