Centre condemns terror attack on Manchester synagogue during Yom Kippur

India on Thursday condemned the deadly terror attack on a synagogue in Britain's Manchester, and said it is yet another grim reminder of the challenge the world is facing from the "evil forces of terrorism".

Two people were killed when an assailant drove a car into people outside the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester and then stabbed them.

New Delhi said it stands in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom in this moment of grief.

"We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.