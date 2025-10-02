Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi to visit India after UN travel ban waiver

Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi to visit India after UN travel ban waiver

The Afghan foreign minister is expected to visit India from October 10, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. However, there is no official word on the visit yet

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister
Muttaqi's visit is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to visit India next week, in the first high-level trip from Kabul after Taliban captured power overthrowing the Ashraf Ghani government around four years ago.

The Afghan foreign minister is expected to visit India from October 10, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. However, there is no official word on the visit yet.

Muttaqi was scheduled to visit New Delhi last month but it was called off in view of a travel ban that he faced under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.

On September 30, a UNSC committee approved a temporary exemption to the travel ban, allowing Muttaqi to visit New Delhi from October 9 to 16, according to a UN statement.

Afghan media reported that Muttaqi will travel to Moscow on October 6 to attend the seventh round of Moscow Format talks.

The UNSC has slapped sanctions against all leading Taliban leaders and they have to secure a waiver for foreign travels.

Muttaqi's visit is expected to add a new dimension to India's relations with the Taliban set up in Kabul.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held a phone conversation with Muttaqi on May 15.

It was the highest level of contact between New Delhi and Kabul since the Taliban came to power.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban set up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

In January, the Taliban regime described India as an "important" regional and economic power following talks between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Muttaqi.

India has so far sent several shipments of humanitarian aid, including wheat and medicines, to Afghanistan.

India has been pitching to provide unimpeded aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian situation in the country.

In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy on concerns over security after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Direct India-China flights to resume from October after five years

India-China direct flights to resume by late Oct amid normalisation efforts

Any misadventure from Pak will change history, geography: Rajnath Singh

Trump signs order pledging to defend Qatar in wake of Israel's strike

Taiwan records increased Chinese military activity around territory

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanIndia

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story