Chabahar: From more port pacts to managing risk, India's next move revealed

India is looking to replicate the Chabahar port pact model in other strategic locations across the region in a bid to acquire additional assets, according to a recent statement by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal





India aims to replicate Chabahar model

Against this backdrop, Sonowal, who on Monday signed a 10-year pact with Iran to operate the Chabahar port, told The Economic Times that India was actively exploring opportunities in a bid to enhance its trade connectivity and maritime presence.

Stating that India aims to replicate the Chabahar model in other strategic locations, Sonowal said that New Delhi would do so "by adhering to similar principles" such as identifying ports in regions that offer economic advantages and then investing in the development and modernisation of port infrastructure.





The Chabahar port is located in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province. Photo credit: Google Maps Chabahar, the first overseas port to be operated by India, is seen as New Delhi's response to the Gwadar port in Pakistan that is being developed under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chabahar will complement IMEC

Sonowal also said that Chabahar would complement the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) proposed at the G20 summit in New Delhi last year, adding that the port would contribute to the "success and viability" of the IMEC project.





India will mitigate risks linked to Chabahar

While stating that the long-term Chabahar contract held both commercial and strategic potential for India and that the port in Iran would enhance trade between India and West Asian and land-locked Central Asian nations, Sonowal also acknowledged that Chabahar port’s operations could be impacted by regional tensions to some extent.

However, Sonowal added that a number of steps, including collaborating with regional partners and strengthening port security, could be taken to mitigate the risks.

Stating that India would continue to diplomatically engage with regional stakeholders to promote stability and manage tensions, Sonowal said New Delhi would implement "comprehensive risk management strategies to anticipate and mitigate potential disruptions".





Sittwe port is operational

Significant progress has been made in developing facilities at the Sittwe port in Myanmar, along with setting up warehouses and improving its connectivity to the hinterland, Sonowal told the financial daily.

Sonowal added that the Sittwe port was operational, with successful trial runs that handled cargo and verified its logistical capabilities having been completed.





Similar to any other Indian domestic port, IPGL will operate Sittwe with full rights. The Sittwe deal is a long-term one that is to be renewed every three years. Under the agreement, IPGL will raise finance to develop the port.

The Sittwe port, which was initially built with a $500 million grant-in-aid from India, can offer a significant connectivity advantage for cargo to reach from Vizag and Kolkata to the Northeastern states, bypassing Bangladesh.





The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP). Photo credit: PIB However, reports emerged in February that India's Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) had faced a significant setback after Paletwa, an important town in Myanmar, was captured by a rebel group. KMTTP aims to connect the port of Kolkata with the port of Sittwe, which would then be connected to Mizoram by road and the Kaladan river that flows by Paletwa.

What are China's plans in India's backyard?

The US intelligence community believes that China will continue to pursue the establishment of additional overseas military installations and access agreements, including in New Delhi's neighbourhood.





The assessment, published by the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), added: "Beyond developing its military base in Djibouti and its military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, Beijing reportedly is considering pursuing military facilities in multiple locations, including — but not limited to — Myanmar (Burma), Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Pakistan, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and the UAE."

China and India are engaged in a competition to expand their economic influence in the Indian Ocean, with the operating rights for ports playing a significant role in this rivalry. After Hambantota in Sri Lanka and Djibouti in Africa, China has also approached Maldives and Bangladesh to invest in their ports.

(With inputs from Subhomoy Bhattacharjee & Dhruvaksh Saha)