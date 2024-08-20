China deploys new laser weapon on amphibious navy ship. What we know so far

China appears to have equipped one of its amphibious assault ships with a laser-directed energy weapon, reflecting similar developments by the US and other nations in this area, online defence news publication The War Zone reported on Monday.

A recently surfaced photo on social media shows what seems to be a newly-installed laser weapon on a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 071 amphibious transport dock, reportedly fresh from a refit. The system is reportedly covered by a large dome-like structure when not in use. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While China's prior use of laser weapons has primarily been on land, recent incidents, such as the engagement of Houthi drones in the Red Sea, have heightened interest in arming warships with directed energy weapons.

How is China likely to use laser weapons at sea?

According to the report, this Type 071 vessel has been selected as a test platform for the laser weapon, which could be potentially deployed on other warships in the future.

This is similar to the US Navy's experiments with a laser-directed energy weapon aboard one of its San Antonio class landing platform docks, which successfully shot down a small drone target in May 2020 using the system.

More From This Section

The laser weapon installed on the US ship, officially known as the Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (LWSD) Mk 2 Mod 0, was developed by Northrop Grumman.

Although the capabilities and specifics of the Chinese system are not yet clear, The War Zone report points out that the 150-kilowatt-class LWSD Mk 2 Mod 0 was primarily designed to provide ships with additional defence against small boat swarms and unmanned aircraft.

Additionally, the US system can be used as a dazzler to blind optical sensors and seekers on an adversary's platforms or weapons. According to The War Zone, a similar set of capabilities might be expected for the Chinese laser weapon system.





ALSO READ: China's nuclear missile force, army giving Xi sleepless nights: Here's why The PLAN already employs a number of other lower-power laser dazzler systems, which have reportedly been used in confrontations with maritime patrol aircraft from Australia and the United States.

One such incident involved China's Type 052D Luyang III class destroyer Hohhot, which was allegedly involved in targeting a US Navy patrol aircraft with a laser in the South China Sea in February 2020.

Depending on its power, a laser dazzler can temporarily blind an aircraft crew, cause permanent eye damage, or damage optical sensors.

According to The War Zone, it is plausible that the new laser system aboard the Type 071 could be a directed energy weapon designed partially — or even solely — as a dazzler.

Overall, the US Navy's advancements in this field are considered crucial steps toward deploying more powerful laser weapons capable of tackling larger and more complex threats, such as low-flying cruise missiles and aircraft. The recent developments in China indicate that the PLAN has similar ambitions, which could eventually provide its warships with significant new capabilities.