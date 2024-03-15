UK's DragonFire laser can destroy missiles; per shot at cost of large pizza

Britain has successfully test fired its DragonFire laser directed energy weapon (LDEW) that can shoot down enemy aircraft and missiles at a per-shot cost of less than £10, or Rs 1,056, United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence (UK MoD) revealed in January this year.
A recently released video shows the DragonFire LDEW being fired during a January demonstration in Scotland, with the UK MoD claiming that the laser was successfully used against an aerial target in the test. As a laser beam is seen hitting its target, creating a ball of light in the night sky, the video says: "It's a potential game changer for air defence."
According to the UK MoD, the DragonFire's task requires precision equivalent to hitting a target as small as a £1 coin from a kilometre away. However, the UK ministry said that the exact range of the laser was classified.
"During a trial at the (UK) MoD's Hebrides Range, the DragonFire LDEW system achieved the UK's first high-power firing of a laser weapon against aerial targets. The range of DragonFire is classified, but it is a line-of-sight weapon and can engage with any visible target," the UK MoD said in its statement, adding, "The precision required is equivalent to hitting a £1 coin from a kilometre away."
UK's DragonFire laser directed energy weapon in action. Image credit: UK Ministry of Defence
But, the clincher is that the UK MoD claims that the cost of firing the DragonFire for a 10-second laser burst is less than £10 (Rs 1,056), compared to say a United States Navy air defence Standard Missile-2 that costs over $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) per shot. Thus, the long-term cost of using the DragonFire laser to shoot down a single enemy aircraft or missile would be the same as buying a large pizza from a reputable pizzeria in India today.
"Firing it for 10 seconds is the cost equivalent of using a regular heater for just an hour. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term, low-cost alternative to certain tasks missiles currently carry out. The cost of operating the laser is typically less than £10 per shot," said the UK MoD.
Bright future
The UK MoD said that before the latest test, the DragonFire had already undergone a series of "highly successful trials". Recently, the UK MoD also announced that it would fund a multi-million-pound programme to bring this laser weapon technology to the battlefield.
The DragonFire weapon system has been built with a £100 million joint investment by the UK MoD and British industry.
Pizzas and lasers
In 2022, Israel had claimed that the country's laser-based interception system, called 'Iron Beam', had successfully intercepted and destroyed a range of incoming projectiles -- from mortars and missiles to drones.
Israeli leaders had claimed that the 'Iron Beam' could shoot down UAVs, rockets, and mortars using lasers at a "cost of $3.50 per shot". At the current exchange rate, that amounts to about Rs 290 per shot. In most Indian metros, you can't get a decent pizza for that amount.
DragonFire is a new laser being developed by @dstlmod for the military.
Watch its first high-power firing against an aerial target.
It's a technological breakthrough as RAFAEL's High-Power Laser Air Defense System "Iron Beam" successfully intercepts an array of airborne threats.