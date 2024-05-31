China deploys stealth jets close to Sikkim. When will India's answer fly?

China has deployed at least six of its Chengdu J-20, or Mighty Dragon, stealth fighter aircraft less than 150 kilometres (km) from the boundary with India in Sikkim, even as India's own home-grown fifth-generation stealth fighter jet programme begins to gather pace after delays.

The deployment of six People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20 stealth fighters at a dual-use military and civilian airport in Shigatse, the second-largest city in Tibet, was reported on Thursday by NDTV, based on satellite images from May 27 that were gathered by geospatial intelligence firm All Source Analysis.

ALSO READ: India's 5th-gen fighter looks to move off the drawing board, into the air The J-20A Mighty Dragon is China's first fifth-generation fighter and the most advanced combat aircraft in its arsenal.

A fifth-generation fighter jet has four main attributes: stealth, 'supercruise', advanced sensors like active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, and network centric operations capability.

The images also show a Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at the airport, which is among the highest airports in the world.

According to the report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is aware of the J-20's deployment.

What does India have to counter China's J-20?

At present, the IAF's answer to the J-20 is its fleet of 36 French-built Rafale combat aircraft. Shigatse, where the PLAAF's J-20s have been reportedly deployed, is located less than 290 km from Hasimara air base in West Bengal, where the IAF has based its second squadron of 16 Rafale jets.



Supported by IL-78 air-to-air refuellers and the C-17 transport aircraft, IAF Rafale fighters undertake a transatlantic flight (Photo posted on X by @IAF_MCC)



This isn't the first time that China has deployed the J-20 close to its boundary with India.





China's first fifth-generation fighter J-20A Mighty Dragon. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons For example, two J-20 fighters were reported to be present at the Hotan airbase in China's Xinjiang region in August 2020. Located 320 km away from Aksai Chin, the airbase is the closest one China has to the disputed region.

Back then, too, India deployed five of its Rafale jets to Ladakh.

The deployment of the Chinese stealth jets came after the deadly clash between the militaries of India and China at eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020, and the following build-up of forces by both sides.

In fact, China reportedly deployed five J-20 jets near Ladakh in July 2020, just days before India received its first set of Rafales. China kept these jets deployed in the region till at least March 2021, in what appeared to be a signal to India ahead of its induction of the Rafale.

Built by Dassault Aviation, the Rafales belong to the 4+ generation of fighter aircraft, meaning that they are outfitted with advanced avionics and some capabilities that would be found on fifth-generation jets.











ALSO READ: AMCA: India scrambles as China builds up 200-strong stealth jet fleet Efforts have also been made to reduce the Rafale's radar cross section, making it harder for enemy radars to detect it. However, the Rafale lacks the level of stealth needed to qualify as a fifth-generation fighter jet.

Therefore, the successful development and induction of India's planned homegrown fifth-generation fighter, dubbed the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), becomes all the more vital.

What's the latest update on India's AMCA project?

The AMCA project has "just begun" and it is "coming along well", Business Standard's Ajai Shukla reported on Thursday, after an exclusive briefing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Bengaluru on the progress of the project.





Model of India's planned fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Image credit: Shutterstock The AMCA will be a fifth-generation, medium weight stealth fighter jet, which is being developed under a project worth around Rs 15,000 crore. India could end up inducting over 200 of these jets.

The AMCA's stealth shaping has been completed, its design is mature, and its internal systems have been fully laid out, said the report, citing HAL officials. The report added that the way was now clear for metal cutting, which is the symbolic start of building a flying prototype.

With the AMCA's Comprehensive Design Review being completed in December, HAL will now develop additional systems for the stealth jet and build five prototypes, which will take about four years.

Why is the AMCA's induction still years away?

This indicates that the AMCA's actual induction is still some years away.

When the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the project to design and develop the AMCA in March, news agency ANI had also reported that about five prototypes would be built in around five years.

In fact, the project clearance is the start of a long and complex technological journey.

According to the ANI report from March, the AMCA's induction in an operational role is expected to start only after 2030.





ALSO READ: India-US jet engine deal is revolutionary, says defence secretary Austin While the first two AMCA squadrons are planned to be powered by the GE-414 engines made by American engine maker GE Aerospace, discussions have been held for co-developing a more powerful engine for the remaining squadrons.

The AMCA has already seen delays. A December 2019 Business Standard report had said that the stealth shaping of the AMCA had been completed after eight years of design work.

At the time, the stealth jet's first flight was targeted for 2024-25. Five prototypes were to be built for a flight-testing programme that would have taken about four years, while the AMCA's series manufacturing was planned to start by 2028-29.

Meanwhile, China has engaged the afterburner on building up the J-20's numbers.

In February 2023, London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) had said that China was outpacing the US in the production of stealth aircraft.

China's inventory of the J-20, Beijing's first fifth-generation fighter, was slated to overtake that of the US Air Force's F-22 Raptor that same year.



At present, there are about 180 operational F-22 jets with the US Air Force. Meanwhile, China already had over 150 J-20 fighters by February last year, according to IISS.

In fact, there are indications that China could be ramping up production levels beyond previous estimates.

China may have already built its 200th J-20 aircraft by the end of 2023, with the eventual total production possibly hitting 250, according to aviation magazine Scramble.