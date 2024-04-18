Business Standard
India-US jet engine deal is revolutionary, says defence secretary Austin

Austin told the House Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States has a great relationship with India

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

The India-US deal to jointly produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force is revolutionary, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Wednesday.
The landmark deal was announced last June during the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. The General Electric signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics to make fighter jet engines for the IAF.
Austin told the House Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States has a great relationship with India.
We recently have enabled India to produce a jet weapon, a jet engine in India. And that's kind of revolutionary. That will provide a great capability to them. We are also co-producing an armoured vehicle with India," he said.
"So, all of these things, when you add them up, are probably more than we have seen happen in that region in a very, very long time, Austin said.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

