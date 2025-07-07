China undermined Rafale jets to boost arms sales, says French intelligence

French military and intelligence officials have reportedly stated that China used its diplomatic network to spread doubts about the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets following their deployment in clashes between India and Pakistan in May, according to a report by The Associated Press. Officials allege the aim was to damage the aircraft’s international reputation and hinder French defence exports.

Chinese embassies mobilised to undermine sales

According to findings from a French intelligence agency, Chinese defence attachés stationed at embassies abroad were central to efforts to discredit the Rafale. The intelligence report claims that these attachés actively attempted to dissuade countries, particularly Indonesia, which has already placed an order, from purchasing additional Rafales, while encouraging potential buyers to opt for Chinese aircraft instead.

Chinese media fuels disinformation post-clash A disinformation campaign appeared to gain traction following the India–Pakistan confrontation on May 7. The day after the initial clash, Chinese media platforms and online networks began circulating false reports questioning the Rafale’s performance. One widely shared post included a fabricated screenshot from Qnews, an English-language outlet based in Egypt, falsely claiming that the French government had urged India to "immediately" ground its Rafale fleet. Qnews later clarified that the post was "entirely fabricated" and that their name and identity had been misused. While India acknowledged aircraft losses during the clashes, it did not specify the exact number.

France pushes back against disinformation French authorities have been working to contain the reputational fallout, countering what they describe as a targeted campaign of Rafale-related disinformation originating from Pakistan and China. Although French military officials have not been able to directly trace the online smear campaign to the Chinese government, the French intelligence service noted that Chinese embassy attachés consistently echoed the same negative messaging in private meetings with foreign defence and security officials. The lobbying reportedly focused on countries that had already ordered Rafales or were considering doing so. French officials became aware of these meetings after being informed by governments approached by the Chinese representatives.

Campaign against Rafale jets According to France’s defence ministry, the Rafale was targeted not just as a military product but as a symbol of France’s broader strategic ambitions and industrial strength. “The Rafale was also targeted because it represents a strategic French offering. By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine the credibility of France and its defence industrial and technological base. The disinformation campaign therefore did not merely target an aircraft, but more broadly a national image of strategic autonomy, industrial reliability, and solid partnerships,” the ministry stated, as cited by the Associated Press. Indonesia on course to purchase more aircraft