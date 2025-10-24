Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Cochin Shipyard delivers first anti-submarine warfare craft to Indian Navy

Cochin Shipyard delivers first anti-submarine warfare craft to Indian Navy

The Cochin Shipyard says the warship has been designed and constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV)

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts
Delivery of the first ship is planned for the end of October 2025 | Image: Bloomberg
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:44 AM IST
Indian shipbuilding and repair company Cochin Shipyard delivered 'Mahe', the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs) that were indigenously designed and built by the company, to the Indian Navy on Thursday.

According to Cochin Shipyard PRO, the acceptance form was signed between Dr. S Harikrishnan, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited and Commander Amit Chandra Choubey, Commanding Officer (Designate), Mahe in the presence of Rear Admiral R Adhisrinivasan, CSO (Tech), Western Naval Command, Cmde Anup Menon, Warship Production Superintendent, Kochi and other senior officials of Indian Navy and CSL.

The Cochin Shipyard says the warship has been designed and constructed in accordance with the Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV). The 78 m long warship is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination. The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, Search & Rescue operations and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO).

According to the Shipbuilding company, the ship is capable of conducting ASW operations in coastal waters and has advanced mine-laying capabilities; hence, the induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost the shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Earlier, the sixth vessel (Named as INS Magdala) in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) was launched on Saturday at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release. In keeping with naval maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Renu Rajaram in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP & A), along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and CSL.

This ship is indigenously designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Delivery of the first ship is planned for the end of October 2025. ASW SWCs will augment underwater domain awareness, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Mine Laying capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian NavyCochin ShipyardCochin Shipyard LimitedIndian Naval power

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

