Centre approves procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore for armed forces

The Defence Acquisition Council has cleared procurement proposals, including purchases of missiles, ships, torpedoes, and advanced surveillance systems, to boost India's defence capability

The latest round of approvals underscores the government’s continued focus on modernising India’s defence forces through advanced, largely indigenous technologies under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. File photo.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore to enhance the capabilities of the Indian armed forces. However, the timeline for the acquisitions is yet to be announced.
 

Army acquisitions to boost mobility and strike power

Among the approved projects for the Indian Army, acceptance of necessity (AoN) was granted for the acquisition of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane, the ministry said in a statement.
 
The NAMIS (Tracked) “will enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and other field fortifications,” while the GBMES “will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence of enemy emitters”. The induction of HMVs, it said, is expected to improve logistics support across varied terrains.

Navy to acquire new ships, torpedoes, and surveillance systems

For the Indian Navy, approvals were granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System, and smart ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.
 
The MoD said the LPDs “will help the Indian Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Army and Air Force” and support peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. The ALWT, indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), “is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines”. The 30mm NSG will strengthen maritime security operations and anti-piracy roles.
 

Air Force to induct advanced long-range targeting system

The Air Force also received approval for multiple proposals, including the procurement of the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS), which, according to the ministry, has “the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting, and delivering payload in the mission area”.
 
The latest round of approvals underscores the government’s continued focus on modernising India’s defence forces through advanced, largely indigenous technologies under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Topics :Indian NavyDefence AcquisitionDefence Acquisition CouncilDefence ProcurementIndian ArmyIndian Air ForceBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

