India, Germany discuss ways to increase cooperation in trade, investment

India and Germany on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reich in Berlin.

"The discussions focussed on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling," the commerce ministry said.

Goyal also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship.

He chaired a roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments.