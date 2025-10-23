Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Germany discuss ways to increase cooperation in trade, investment

India, Germany discuss ways to increase cooperation in trade, investment

Goyal met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship

India-Germany, India Germany flag
The discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, the commerce ministry said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Germany on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reich in Berlin.

"The discussions focussed on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling," the commerce ministry said.

Goyal also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship.

He chaired a roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments.

The minister highlighted opportunities offered by India and the measures taken by India to facilitate investments and ease of doing business.

The discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi set to join Asean event virtually, won't meet Donald Trump

Centre approves procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore for armed forces

PM Modi to virtually attend Asean Summit, says Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Indian Army to deploy first Bhairav battalion on Nov 1: DG Infantry

Pakistan still recuperating from severe blow: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia GermanyGermanyTrade talks

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story