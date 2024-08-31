Could seek Sheikh Hasina's extradition: Bangladesh foreign affairs adviser

The Bangladesh interim government's foreign affairs advisor Mohammed Touhid Hossain, has said that as cases mount against Sheikh Hasina, his country could consider seeking the extradition of the former premier but that would create an "embarrassing situation for the Indian government." In an exclusive interview to Reuters TV in Dhaka, Hossain said that "since there are so many cases" against Hasina in Bangladesh, the country's home and law ministries could make the request to extradite her. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Her staying in Delhi, in India, the question comes that...there are so many cases (against Hasina) that could be... again some speculating, I am not a person right to answer this, if there is a request from there (Ministry of Home and Ministry of Law) we have to ask for her, you know, return to Bangladesh. If there is a demand from there, that creates an embarrassing situation for the Indian government. So I think the Indian government knows this and I am sure they will take care of it", Hossain told Reuters TV.

Sheikh Hasina had arrived in India on August 5, following an uprising led by students against her that turned violent. As per the Dhaka Tribune, a complaint has been lodged against Hasina and 24 others in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands for allegedly violating human rights.

The Bangladeshi media outlet said that there are multiple cases filed against Hasina.

Further, Hossein, the foreign affairs advisor in Bangladesh's interim government led by Mohammad Yunus stated that the Nobel Laureate is "very unhappy" about the way the statements are coming from India, from the former Prime Minister and he had conveyed this to the Indian envoy in a meeting.

"Professor Yunus is very unhappy about the way the statements are coming from India, from the former Prime Minister. He is quite unhappy about this and I have conveyed this to the High Commissioner (of India)," Hossain said in the interview to Reuters TV.

"I have also told the press that we have conveyed this because we believe in transparent relations. So whatever actually is there, unless there are some, there are some secret points could be there. Otherwise, we want to make things public. And we have - I have just told him about the displeasure of the chief adviser, and let us hope that they take care of it," he told Reuters TV in an interview.

Regarding the possibility of elections in the violence-hit country, Hossein said there will be more clarity on the timeline by September.

"All my colleagues in the council of advisors, they are extremely busy with bringing back normalcy", he said adding, "I think from September, things will, normalcy and normal way of functioning will start."

On the issue of giving refuge to Rohingyas, Hossain underscored that Bangladesh has "done more than its share" and is "not in a position to allow any more Rohingyas to enter".He said that other countries, including India should "take charge on that."

"We are not in a position to allow any more Rohingyas to enter. It's a humanitarian issue that involves the entire world, not only Bangladesh. We have done more than our share, and the world should take charge of that," Hossein said.

Other countries "should put pressure through appropriate countries on the Arakan Army, who is the main actor in Rakhine state now to ensure that this does not happen, because we are not in a position," Hossain told Reuters TV.

"Well, India is a very large country, if they want to take some, it's fine. We have taken a million, let them take 200,000, I don't mind. But the goal is their repatriation to their country," Hossain said.

As per a report in the Dhaka Tribune, Bangladesh's interim government has cancelled the passports of Sheikh Hasina, her advisers, former cabinet members, and all members of the 12th national parliament.

The authorities have also revoked diplomatic passports for their spouses and children have also been revoked with immediate effect, the Bangladesh publication reported.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. Hasina, who fled Bangladesh for India in a military aircraft on August 5, is currently staying in India.

The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

On August 8, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government. 17 members of Bangladesh's interim government took their oaths at a ceremony in Dhaka.